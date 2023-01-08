Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 117,291 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117,291 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $13,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 183.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 225.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAN has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $89.25 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $115.54. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.05.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

