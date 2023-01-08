Asset Dedication LLC Acquires Shares of 3,777 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,777 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $109.11 on Friday. SAP SE has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.60 and its 200 day moving average is $94.69. The firm has a market cap of $128.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.13.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SAP from €122.00 ($129.79) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SAP from €130.00 ($138.30) to €135.00 ($143.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

