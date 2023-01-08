Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $173.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

