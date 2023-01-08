Asset Dedication LLC Buys 1,602 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 1.32% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,291,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMS opened at $23.45 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

