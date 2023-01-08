Asset Dedication LLC Buys New Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 2.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in CSX by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at $771,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in CSX by 67.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 726,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 6.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CSX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. CSX’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

