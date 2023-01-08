Asset Dedication LLC Grows Position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 263,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 75,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 20,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 178.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 47,953 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDV opened at $56.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $66.64.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.