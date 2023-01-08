Asset Dedication LLC Has $498,000 Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.10.

Shares of CHTR opened at $367.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.71. The company has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $630.89.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

