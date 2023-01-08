Asset Dedication LLC Invests $224,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after buying an additional 1,716,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,199 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $43.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74.

