Asset Dedication LLC Invests $273,000 in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVOV opened at $158.81 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $173.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.18.
