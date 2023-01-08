Asset Dedication LLC Invests $353,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

VWO stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.