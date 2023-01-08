Asset Dedication LLC Invests $396,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,174 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,280 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after purchasing an additional 741,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $79.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

