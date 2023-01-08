Asset Dedication LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:RISN)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:RISN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.21% of Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF Stock Performance

RISN opened at $23.20 on Friday. Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49.

