Asset Dedication LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $180.83 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $241.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

