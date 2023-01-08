Asset Dedication LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $97.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average is $93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

