Asset Dedication LLC Purchases New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 4.0% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Dollar General by 2.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 51.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 0.5% during the second quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

NYSE DG opened at $248.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

