Asset Dedication LLC Takes $285,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $149.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.23. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

