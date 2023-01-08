Asset Dedication LLC Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,402.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,471.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,504.49. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.96.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.