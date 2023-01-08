AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £118 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) received a £118 ($142.17) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($162.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($130.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($156.63) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($83.73) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £115.45 ($139.10).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £117.82 ($141.95) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 8,214 ($98.96) and a 12 month high of £118.08 ($142.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is £110.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is £107.27. The firm has a market cap of £182.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,220.95.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

