AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 118 ($1.42) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.60) to £135 ($162.65) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.58) to £130 ($156.63) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9,509.78.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.4 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $70.80 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 29.6% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.