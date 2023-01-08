Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Baker Hughes’ FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Baker Hughes in a report released on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BKR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $29.96 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -165.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 25.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

