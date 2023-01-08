Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Coverage Initiated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on Atreca from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.40.

Atreca Stock Up 12.6 %

Shares of BCEL stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. Atreca has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $5.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atreca

Atreca ( NASDAQ:BCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. Equities research analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Atreca by 111.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 66.7% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Further Reading

