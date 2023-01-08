Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,490,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 157.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 663,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 405,817 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 37.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,925,000 after purchasing an additional 292,882 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,561,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Avnet by 72.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 522,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,424,000 after purchasing an additional 219,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AVT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Avnet Price Performance

Avnet stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

