Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $87.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $88.81.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $26,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,587.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $26,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,587.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,510 shares of company stock worth $2,610,973 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

