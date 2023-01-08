Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $23.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $51.60.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.63 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 1,650 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,809.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,631.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 100,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,197 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

