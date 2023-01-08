Balentine LLC Reduces Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Balentine LLC lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,152,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,952,000 after acquiring an additional 579,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $145.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. UBS Group raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

