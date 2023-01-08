Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $5.12 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $12.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.44.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,604,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after purchasing an additional 237,435 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,374,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 32,634 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,528 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,157,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,067,000 after purchasing an additional 906,705 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth $25,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.