Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.90. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.16.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $276.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

