Bank of America Lowers Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Applied Molecular Transport Trading Down 1.9 %

AMTI opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Applied Molecular Transport has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.

Insider Activity at Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aaron Vandevender acquired 100,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,659 shares in the company, valued at $162,659. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 10,499 shares of company stock valued at $11,024 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTI. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 0.3% during the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,098,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 114,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 395,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 27.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 147,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.