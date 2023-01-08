Bank of Stockton Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Stockton lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 14.3% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after acquiring an additional 179,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,321,000 after acquiring an additional 371,702 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.83 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $475.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.89.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.