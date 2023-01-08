Barclays Boosts Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Price Target to €16.00

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SFRGY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €12.70 ($13.51) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Salvatore Ferragamo from €16.00 ($17.02) to €14.50 ($15.43) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of SFRGY opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

