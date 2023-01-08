Barclays Trims Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Target Price to €264.00

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €265.00 ($281.91) to €264.00 ($280.85) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PDRDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €212.00 ($225.53) to €203.00 ($215.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €198.00 ($210.64) to €191.00 ($203.19) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.80.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.