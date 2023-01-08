Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $161.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $172.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

