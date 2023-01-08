Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in MetLife were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

MetLife Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.71.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

