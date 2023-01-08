Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 255 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $148.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.56. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

