Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 403 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,318 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,615 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,079,000 after purchasing an additional 437,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 537.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 327.55 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.15.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

