BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,849 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 994.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
