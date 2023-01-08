BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,849 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 994.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP Group Profile

Several analysts have commented on BHP shares. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.30) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.07) to GBX 2,450 ($29.52) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.51) to GBX 2,250 ($27.11) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,924.11.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.