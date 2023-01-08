Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BLMN. Citigroup increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.82. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $25.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 59.58%.

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $1,472,034.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,078,494.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,610.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,472,034.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,494.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,508 shares of company stock valued at $17,083,646 over the last quarter. 4.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.