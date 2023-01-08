Blue Chip Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $159.30. The company has a market capitalization of $171.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

