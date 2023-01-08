BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Precision Drilling (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$175.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$155.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$74.00 price target for the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$139.40.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$98.99 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$47.13 and a 12-month high of C$116.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$104.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$88.51.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.41 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$429.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$416.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 16.1600007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

