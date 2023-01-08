BNP Paribas Lowers Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) to Neutral

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

ZURVY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 532 to CHF 520 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 580 to CHF 540 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $522.50.

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

