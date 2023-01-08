Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $588.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $529.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.02. The company has a market cap of $245.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

