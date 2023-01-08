Brokerages Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT at $18.22

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.22.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $326,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,258,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $51,330.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,970,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,668,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $326,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,258,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,657 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALHC stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 48.22% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $360.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

