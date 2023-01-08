Brokerages Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) PT at $57.38

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BALL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.81 per share, with a total value of $103,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,910. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,196.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.81 per share, with a total value of $103,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

Ball Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BALL opened at $54.26 on Thursday. Ball has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

