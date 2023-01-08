Brokerages Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) PT at $57.38

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.38.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BALL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Insider Transactions at Ball
In other news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.81 per share, with a total value of $103,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,910. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,196.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.81 per share, with a total value of $103,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ball Price Performance
BALL opened at $54.26 on Thursday. Ball has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72.
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.
About Ball
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
