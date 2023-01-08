Brokerages Set BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) PT at $65.44

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNPQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($65.96) to €61.00 ($64.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($71.28) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BNP Paribas from €65.00 ($69.15) to €67.00 ($71.28) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($71.28) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded BNP Paribas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €60.00 ($63.83) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

BNPQY opened at $31.62 on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

