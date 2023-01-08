Brokerages Set BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) PT at $65.44

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.44.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNPQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($65.96) to €61.00 ($64.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($71.28) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BNP Paribas from €65.00 ($69.15) to €67.00 ($71.28) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($71.28) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded BNP Paribas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €60.00 ($63.83) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research report on Monday, November 28th.
BNP Paribas Stock Performance
BNPQY opened at $31.62 on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76.
About BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNP Paribas (BNPQY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.