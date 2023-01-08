Brokerages Set Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target at $19.67

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.
Several analysts have issued reports on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
Insider Activity at Codexis
In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $202,855.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,215 shares of company stock valued at $625,548. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis
Codexis Price Performance
CDXS opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. Codexis has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $353.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.47.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Codexis Company Profile
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codexis (CDXS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.