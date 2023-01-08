Brokerages Set Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target at $19.67

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Codexis alerts:

Insider Activity at Codexis

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $202,855.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,215 shares of company stock valued at $625,548. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis

Codexis Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 65.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 44.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,018,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,576,000 after acquiring an additional 926,159 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 15.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 75.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 73,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 17.7% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 751,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 113,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

CDXS opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. Codexis has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $353.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.