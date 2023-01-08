Brokerages Set First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Target Price at $22.10

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FFWM shares. TheStreet cut First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Foundation to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a market cap of $841.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.95.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.00 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

In other First Foundation news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini bought 5,471 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,930.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Foundation news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini bought 5,471 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,930.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 7,200 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,874,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 39.7% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,085,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,191,000 after buying an additional 877,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Foundation by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,735,000 after purchasing an additional 691,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Foundation by 26.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,872,000 after purchasing an additional 517,634 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Foundation by 32.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,758,000 after purchasing an additional 309,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter worth approximately $5,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

