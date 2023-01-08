Brokerages Set Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target at $34.63

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $26.82 on Thursday. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,091,000 after buying an additional 1,809,275 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $42,550,000. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 239.3% in the first quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,067,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after buying an additional 1,458,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 134.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,008,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after buying an additional 1,150,586 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

