Brokerages Set MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Price Target at $47.39

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on MP Materials to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

MP Materials Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 17.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 60.5% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.76. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. MP Materials had a net margin of 50.81% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $124.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

