Brokerages Set Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) PT at $13.80

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several research firms recently commented on NLLSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nel ASA from 10.10 to 10.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Nel ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

NLLSF opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. Nel ASA has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.06.

About Nel ASA

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

