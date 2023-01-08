Brokerages Set Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) PT at $10.68

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

NYSE PLTR opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 2.88.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,855,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,430,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,610,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 41,188 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,380 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,985,000 after acquiring an additional 801,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

